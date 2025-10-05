Left Menu

E1 World Championship Electrifies Lagos with Sustainable Racing Debut

The E1 World Championship, a pioneering all-electric powerboat racing series, debuted in Lagos, marking its African introduction. Lagos was chosen for its alignment with sustainability and technology. The series seeks expansion and a valuation goal by 2030. Celebrity team owners and innovative technology enhance its global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:30 IST
E1 World Championship Electrifies Lagos with Sustainable Racing Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The E1 World Championship, heralded as the world's first all-electric powerboat racing series, has graced African shores for the first time, setting sail in Lagos. This marks a significant step in its global journey, now spanning four continents in Season Two.

The choice of Lagos was deliberate, highlighting the city's vibrant energy and shared sustainability goals with E1, according to CEO Rodi Basso. Plans are in motion to expand the series to 12 teams and 15 races, with a long-term vision to secure a 500 million euros valuation by 2030 amid ongoing investor discussions.

On the racing forefront, Team Rafa edged out Team Brady, led by NFL great Tom Brady, reclaiming the championship lead. The enthusiasm was palpable among attendees, captivated by the environmentally-friendly RaceBird boats and the celebrity engagement driving the series' international rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India
3
Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

 Australia
4
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025