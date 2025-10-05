E1 World Championship Electrifies Lagos with Sustainable Racing Debut

The E1 World Championship, heralded as the world's first all-electric powerboat racing series, has graced African shores for the first time, setting sail in Lagos. This marks a significant step in its global journey, now spanning four continents in Season Two.

The choice of Lagos was deliberate, highlighting the city's vibrant energy and shared sustainability goals with E1, according to CEO Rodi Basso. Plans are in motion to expand the series to 12 teams and 15 races, with a long-term vision to secure a 500 million euros valuation by 2030 amid ongoing investor discussions.

On the racing forefront, Team Rafa edged out Team Brady, led by NFL great Tom Brady, reclaiming the championship lead. The enthusiasm was palpable among attendees, captivated by the environmentally-friendly RaceBird boats and the celebrity engagement driving the series' international rise.

