Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrates Team India’s World Cup Triumph and Unsung Heroes

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised key players Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma for their significant contributions to India's recent World Cup win. Verma, initially not part of the main squad, excelled unexpectedly after stepping in for an injured player.

Verma's remarkable performance against South Africa included a pivotal 87-run inning and essential wickets, proving her mettle on the big stage. Kaur highlighted the strategic decision to play Verma in the final, underlining her experience and previous World Cup victories.

Kaur also commended Mandhana's fiery top-order batting, with 434 tournament runs, and Sharma's all-round brilliance. Sharma, recognized as Player of the Tournament, reflected maturity under pressure. Support staff were applauded for motivating Sharma to fully harness her potential, crucial to her standout performance.