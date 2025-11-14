Australia's Cricket Resilience: Former Coach Declares No Panic After Semifinal Loss

In a recent statement, Matthew Mott, former head coach of the Australian women's cricket team, downplayed concerns following their semifinal loss to India, highlighting that the team remains the best globally. Australia's seven-time championship legacy was tested when India set a new benchmark in women's ODI chases.

Mott, who led the team to rejuvenation after their 2017 World Cup setback, sees potential growth following this defeat. "It's certainly no cause for panic stations," he told ICC, noting the team's balance of match-winners. Rising stars like Phoebe Litchfield and seasoned player Ash Gardner showcased impressive performances throughout the tournament.

With an eye on future tournaments, Mott is confident in the team's ability to rebound stronger. He expressed faith in current coach Shelley Nitschke to guide the team back on track. Australia is gearing up for a multi-format series against World Champions India, setting the stage for the Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

