Carlos Alcaraz Claims Year-End No. 1 Tennis Title Once Again
Carlos Alcaraz celebrated securing the year-end No. 1 tennis ranking for the second time in his career after a victorious performance at the ATP Finals. The 22-year-old Spaniard expressed gratitude towards his team and family for their support, acknowledging the collective effort involved in achieving this milestone.
- Country:
- Italy
At the ATP Finals in Turin, Carlos Alcaraz celebrated with joy as he lifted the trophy, affirming his position as the year-end No. 1 tennis player. The 22-year-old Spaniard ensured his spot by triumphing in all three group-stage matches.
The prestigious trophy was presented to Alcaraz at the Inalpi Arena, marking his second time ending the year at the top of the rankings. Alcaraz first achieved this remarkable feat in 2022 at the age of 19, becoming the youngest to do so.
Alcaraz credited his success to the unwavering support of his team and family. 'It's a great pleasure for me to be No. 1 in the world again,' he said, highlighting that the achievement was not his alone but a shared success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
