Pakistan Clinches ODI Series in Tense Showdown Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan triumphed over Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Rawalpindi, clinching a 2-0 series lead despite security concerns arising after a recent suicide attack in Islamabad. Babar Azam's century helped Pakistan chase down Sri Lanka's 288-run target comfortably with eight wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

The Sri Lankan cricket team's request to fly home was denied as the Pakistan Army, led by Army Chief Asim Munir, assured them of safety amid a tense atmosphere. The security situation followed a suicide bombing close to the match's venue, adding an intense backdrop to the series.

Sri Lanka's innings began promisingly but fell short as the top order failed to capitalize on a strong start. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Janith Liyanage put up resistance but could not anchor the innings past Pakistan's disciplined bowling. Pakistan's chase was marked by initially aggressive batting from Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, which set the stage for Azam's match-winning century.

