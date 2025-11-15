Left Menu

India's Spinners Dominate South Africa in Test Clash

South Africa struggled against India's spinners on Day 2 of the first Test at Eden Gardens, finishing at 93/7. Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets, leaving the Proteas in a precarious position. India's spinners dismantled the opposition, with Jadeja reaching a career milestone in home Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa ended Day 2 of the first Test at Eden Gardens in deep trouble, with their score at 93/7, as India's spinners wreaked havoc on their batting line-up. Leading the charge was Ravindra Jadeja, who finished the day with four wickets, once again demonstrating his dominance in home conditions.

After tea, South Africa slumped from a steadier 18/1 to a dismal 93, collapsing under the relentless spin assault. Jadeja was instrumental, picking up wickets at regular intervals, and was well-supported by fellow spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. The visitors could not handle the turn and accuracy, losing six key batsmen in the process.

Jadeja's brilliant figures of 4/29 added another feather to his cap, as he reached significant milestones in his Test career. Despite a slender lead of 63 runs with Corbin Bosch and Temba Bavuma unbeaten, South Africa faces an uphill battle to stay in the game as Day 3 looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

