India's Spinners Dominate South Africa in Test Clash

South Africa ended Day 2 of the first Test at Eden Gardens in deep trouble, with their score at 93/7, as India's spinners wreaked havoc on their batting line-up. Leading the charge was Ravindra Jadeja, who finished the day with four wickets, once again demonstrating his dominance in home conditions.

After tea, South Africa slumped from a steadier 18/1 to a dismal 93, collapsing under the relentless spin assault. Jadeja was instrumental, picking up wickets at regular intervals, and was well-supported by fellow spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. The visitors could not handle the turn and accuracy, losing six key batsmen in the process.

Jadeja's brilliant figures of 4/29 added another feather to his cap, as he reached significant milestones in his Test career. Despite a slender lead of 63 runs with Corbin Bosch and Temba Bavuma unbeaten, South Africa faces an uphill battle to stay in the game as Day 3 looms.

