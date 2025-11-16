Ranji Trophy Day 1 Drama: Strong Bowling Shines in Opening Matches
The opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C matches witnessed impressive performances. Swarupam Purkayastha's half-century led Assam to 194/8 against Bengal. In Rohtak, Haryana was at 20/5 after dismissing Services for 205. Railways dominated Tripura, reducing them to 136, as Gujarat displayed strong batting against Uttarakhand.
The Ranji Trophy Group C matches kicked off with commendable performances on the pitch. Swarupam Purkayastha stood out with a 62-run innings, guiding Assam to 194/8 against Bengal. Supported by Sumit Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten 48, Assam remained competitive despite a challenging start.
Meanwhile, in Rohtak, Haryana faced difficulty, collapsing to 20/5 in response to Services' 205. Amit Shukla's extraordinary five-wicket haul played a crucial role in Services' defense. For Services, Nakul Sharma's 41 provided a crucial resistance against Haryana's bowling attack.
In Valsad, Railways exhibited prowess, confining Tripura to 136 before Kush Marathe and Mohammad Saif steered the team to 149/2 at stumps. Simultaneously, Gujarat showcased remarkable batting strength in Dehradun, posting 318/7 against Uttarakhand, with Jaymeet Patel scoring a notable century.
