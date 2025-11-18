Left Menu

Germany Dominates Slovakia to Secure World Cup Spot

Germany ensured their place in the next year's World Cup by defeating Slovakia 6-0, thanks to a dominant first half with goals from Leroy Sane, Nick Woltemade, and Serge Gnabry. The four-time champions aim to reclaim their status as a football powerhouse after recent early exits.

Updated: 18-11-2025 04:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany triumphed over Slovakia with a commanding 6-0 victory on Monday, clinching a spot in next year's World Cup. With a powerful first-half performance, Germany demolished Slovakia's defense, securing top spot in Group A.

Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry were among the standout players, with Sane netting twice and Gnabry adding to the scoreline. Germany's coach, Julian Nagelsmann, praised the team's hard work and cohesion, highlighting their impressive performance under pressure.

The win reflects Germany's determination to restore their international reputation after disappointing World Cup campaigns. Having qualified for the tournament 21 times, the team is set to challenge for a fifth title under the new tri-continental host arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

