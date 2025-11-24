Left Menu

AIFF Aligns Constitution with Supreme Court Directives, Resolving Long-Standing Issue

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has aligned its Constitution with Supreme Court directives, adopting Article 25.3 (c) and (d) to resolve a pending issue since 2017. The resolution ensures AIFF's compliance with judicial recommendations and international football standards, emphasizing its commitment to promoting football in India.

24-11-2025
AIFF logo (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday that it has officially integrated Article 25.3 (c) and (d) into its Constitution, following the directives of the Indian Supreme Court. This development concludes a protracted issue unresolved since 2017.

The federation, confirming the alignment of its Constitution with judicial orders, stated, "The adoption of these articles ensures our compliance with the Supreme Court's directions and the recommendations of Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao." With this, a matter that had remained in limbo for several years now stands resolved.

Expressing gratitude, the AIFF acknowledged the support of various stakeholders, highlighting the cooperation and efforts that were crucial to accomplishing this milestone. The federation reiterated its dedication to adhering to international football standards, stating, "In sync with FIFA and AFC statutes, AIFF remains committed to fostering and governing football across India."

