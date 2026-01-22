Djokovic and Keys Triumph in Australian Open Drama

Novak Djokovic has surged into the third round of the Australian Open, showcasing his dominance with a commanding 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Francesco Maestrelli. In a match that marked his 399th Grand Slam singles win, Djokovic brushed off a rare service game loss, before effortlessly clinching the win.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys demonstrated resilience and tactical skill, overcoming a double break to beat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 in the second round. The defending champion highlighted her determination and experience, which was pivotal in her successful comeback during the match at Melbourne Park.

As the tournament progresses, Djokovic and Keys are both eyeing further victories. Djokovic will face Botic Van de Zandschulp next, while Keys is set to clash with former No. 1-ranked Karolina Pliskova, promising a thrilling continuation of the Australian Open.

