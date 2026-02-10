Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: A Match Beyond Borders

The All Party Sikh Coordination Committee lauds the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, viewing it as a positive step towards improving bi-national relations. Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina emphasizes the role of sports in fostering peace, urging political leaders to focus on peace-building over conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:19 IST
The confirmation of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been warmly received by the All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), who regard it as a hopeful stride towards mending ties between the two nations. APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina commended the event as fostering harmony and diminishing enmity.

Raina stressed that sports, particularly cricket, can bridge gaps and promote dialogue and understanding across borders. He emphasized that such sporting events should be utilized as instruments of peace rather than arenas for political conflict.

Addressing the political leadership of both countries, Raina called for collaborative efforts to dismantle terrorism and pursue lasting peace. He believes that peace, friendship, and collaboration will lead to flourishing sports, trade, and cultural exchanges, enriching future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

