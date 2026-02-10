Cricket Diplomacy: A Match Beyond Borders

The confirmation of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been warmly received by the All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), who regard it as a hopeful stride towards mending ties between the two nations. APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina commended the event as fostering harmony and diminishing enmity.

Raina stressed that sports, particularly cricket, can bridge gaps and promote dialogue and understanding across borders. He emphasized that such sporting events should be utilized as instruments of peace rather than arenas for political conflict.

Addressing the political leadership of both countries, Raina called for collaborative efforts to dismantle terrorism and pursue lasting peace. He believes that peace, friendship, and collaboration will lead to flourishing sports, trade, and cultural exchanges, enriching future generations.

