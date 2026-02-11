Ukrainian Skeleton Racer Defies IOC With 'Helmet of Remembrance'

In defiance of an International Olympic Committee ban, skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych will wear a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia's invasion. Despite the risk of disqualification, Heraskevych prioritizes remembrance over medals.

The IOC banned the helmet citing rules against political statements during competitions. They encouraged Heraskevych to use a black armband instead, allowing athletes to express themselves outside the field of play, but Heraskevych remains unwavering in his protest.

With the potential for disqualification looming, the IOC plans to engage Heraskevych in dialogue, emphasizing their desire for him to compete. The stakes are high as the international community watches the unfolding drama surrounding this bold stand for remembrance and defiance.

