Rising Star Kimi Antonelli Sparks Formula One Frenzy

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has called for calm after 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli secured an impressive first Formula One victory in China. The win has sparked significant attention, notably in Italy, where headlines are lauding the young driver. Wolff remains cautious, reminding fans that Antonelli's journey to the championship is only beginning.

During the race, Antonelli demonstrated his raw talent, though a late mistake highlighted his inexperience. Wolff acknowledged the challenge of managing young talent, noting mistakes are an expected part of Antonelli's growth. The team is prepared to guide him through the pressures of his debut season.

Antonelli, chosen as Lewis Hamilton's successor, faces a pivotal year alongside teammate George Russell. Despite the competition, Wolff does not foresee tensions akin to past rivalries within Mercedes. With Russell as a guiding figure, Antonelli is encouraged to develop critical qualities needed to harness his inherent speed into championship pedigree.

(With inputs from agencies.)