Thrilling Victories at CCI Snooker Classic
Imran Khan and Vishal Gehani showcased outstanding skills in the CCI Snooker Classic, winning their main round matches. Imran secured a narrow 4-3 victory against Tathya Sachdev, while Gehani triumphed over Om Sawant 4-2. Earlier, Peter Paul displayed impressive breaks to defeat Yash Trivedi in the third round.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a display of remarkable skill and tenacity, Imran Khan and Vishal Gehani advanced with victories in the CCI Snooker Classic's main round matches on Sunday.
Imran Khan faced a tough battle against Tathya Sachdev, ultimately securing a 4-3 win after a series of intense frames.
Vishal Gehani managed a 4-2 success against Om Sawant, further highlighting his competitive edge. Earlier, Peter Paul showcased excellent form, defeating Yash Trivedi with his prowess in constructing significant breaks in the third round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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