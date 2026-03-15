Thrilling Victories at CCI Snooker Classic

In a display of remarkable skill and tenacity, Imran Khan and Vishal Gehani advanced with victories in the CCI Snooker Classic's main round matches on Sunday.

Imran Khan faced a tough battle against Tathya Sachdev, ultimately securing a 4-3 win after a series of intense frames.

Vishal Gehani managed a 4-2 success against Om Sawant, further highlighting his competitive edge. Earlier, Peter Paul showcased excellent form, defeating Yash Trivedi with his prowess in constructing significant breaks in the third round.

(With inputs from agencies.)