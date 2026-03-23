Shreyas Iyer: The Uncredited Maestro of IPL Leadership
Shreyas Iyer is the only captain to lead three different IPL teams to finals. Despite achieving success with these teams, including a title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, he hasn't received the recognition he deserves. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra discusses reasons for this and how it could change.
- Country:
- India
Shreyas Iyer stands out as the only captain to have led three distinct franchises to the IPL finals, steering Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2025. Despite these notable achievements, recognition for Iyer's leadership has been lacking, a point highlighted by former cricketer Aakash Chopra on JioStar.
Under Iyer's captaincy, KKR clinched their third IPL title in 2024, yet the team released him in the following season. Chopra attributes this lack of recognition to the influence of a strong coaching presence at KKR, hinting at a dynamic different from other legendary Indian captains like Dhoni or Kohli.
Chopra suggests that while winning more titles might elevate Iyer's standing, a major shift in perception could occur if Iyer takes on national captaincy. Achieving a win in a World Cup scenario, perhaps transforming him into a future T20I captain for India, might finally cement his legacy as a distinguished leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)