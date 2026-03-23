Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: The Uncredited Maestro of IPL Leadership

Shreyas Iyer is the only captain to lead three different IPL teams to finals. Despite achieving success with these teams, including a title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, he hasn't received the recognition he deserves. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra discusses reasons for this and how it could change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:40 IST
Shreyas Iyer: The Uncredited Maestro of IPL Leadership
Shreyas Iyer (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer stands out as the only captain to have led three distinct franchises to the IPL finals, steering Delhi Capitals to the final in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2025. Despite these notable achievements, recognition for Iyer's leadership has been lacking, a point highlighted by former cricketer Aakash Chopra on JioStar.

Under Iyer's captaincy, KKR clinched their third IPL title in 2024, yet the team released him in the following season. Chopra attributes this lack of recognition to the influence of a strong coaching presence at KKR, hinting at a dynamic different from other legendary Indian captains like Dhoni or Kohli.

Chopra suggests that while winning more titles might elevate Iyer's standing, a major shift in perception could occur if Iyer takes on national captaincy. Achieving a win in a World Cup scenario, perhaps transforming him into a future T20I captain for India, might finally cement his legacy as a distinguished leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026