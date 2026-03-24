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Royal Challengers Bangalore Sold in Landmark Rs 16,660 Crore Deal

United Spirits Ltd has finalized the sale of its IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore to a consortium including Aditya Birla Group and Blackstone for Rs 16,660 crore. The acquisition is seen as a major milestone for the franchise, promising further growth under new management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:40 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sold in Landmark Rs 16,660 Crore Deal
  • Country:
  • India

United Spirits Ltd announced the sale of their IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), to a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, in an all-cash deal worth Rs 16,660 crore.

This decision pivots USL's focus on its core beverage alcohol business, as emphasized by USL MD & CEO Praveen Someshwar. Someshwar noted the franchise's transformation into a globally recognized brand, crediting RCB's commercial success and dedicated fan base.

The acquiring consortium expressed commitment to elevating RCB's presence in global sports, highlighting RCB's connection to Bengaluru and its championship-winning culture as key attractions. RCB, an IPL founding team, was originally owned by Vijay Mallya and has achieved significant milestones, including its first IPL victory in 2025.

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