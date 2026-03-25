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Punjab Kings Charge Up with Stoinis and Connolly for IPL 2026

Australian cricketers Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly join Punjab Kings in Mohali, injecting international flair and youthful enthusiasm. The team prepares intensively for their IPL 2026 season opener at home against Gujarat Giants on March 31, aiming to bounce back after their narrow loss in the previous final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:23 IST
Punjab Kings Charge Up with Stoinis and Connolly for IPL 2026
Marcus Stoinis (Photo: PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian stars Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly have reinforced the Punjab Kings squad upon their arrival in Mohali, as the team sharpens its strategies for IPL 2026. The dynamic duo, who landed earlier on Wednesday, will provide an exciting blend of international expertise and youthful vigor to the lineup.

The Punjab Kings, runners-up in last year's competition, have been meticulously preparing for their season-opening face-off against the Gujarat Giants, scheduled for March 31 at the New International Cricket Stadium. Fans will be eager to see how team captain Shreyas Iyer navigates the squad through this pivotal match.

Reflecting on the IPL 2025 finals, the Punjab Kings nearly clinched the title, falling short by six runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite Shashank Singh's impressive 61. This year, with a full roster including talents like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab aims to capture their elusive IPL crown.

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