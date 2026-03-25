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Debate Over IPL's Impact Player Rule Intensifies

IPL captains voiced concerns over the ongoing Impact Player rule, which influences team selection strategies. Despite its extension by the BCCI until 2027, many captains and players have criticized its effect on all-rounders. Discussions at the IPL Captains Meeting in Mumbai sought clarity on various guidelines and proposed rule changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:42 IST
Debate Over IPL's Impact Player Rule Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the IPL's Impact Player rule took center stage at the recent Captains Meeting in Mumbai, as a majority of franchise leaders expressed reservations about its implications on team dynamics and player development. The BCCI, having already extended the rule until 2027, faced criticism from both Indian and international players.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma are among those who have publicly criticized the rule, citing its adverse impact on the development and utilization of all-rounders in cricket. Concerns were raised about the diminishing role of all-rounders, whose dual skills in batting and bowling are often sidelined by the current rule.

Additional issues discussed included a proposed change regarding ball replacements and the need for clarity on training guidelines. While the ball change suggestion did not gain much support, captains insisted on more transparency regarding practice sessions, ensuring fairness and equality in preparation for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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