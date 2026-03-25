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BCCI and IPL Captains Set the Stage for IPL 2026

A key meeting between BCCI and IPL team captains concluded in Mumbai, setting the stage for IPL 2026. Discussions centered on playing conditions and rules, ahead of the 19th edition kicking off on March 28. Attendees included prominent captains like Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, covering rules and operational aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:52 IST
BCCI and IPL Captains Set the Stage for IPL 2026
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hosted a significant meeting with the captains of IPL franchises at its Mumbai headquarters, wrapping up critical discussions as the IPL 2026 season approaches. Slated to start on March 28, this meeting emphasized rule clarifications and essential operational aspects.

Notables present included Shubman Gill, heading the Gujarat Titans, and Hardik Pandya of the Mumbai Indians. Gill conveyed a positive outlook, remarking briefly to the media, 'The meeting was very good.' The session also saw participation from a star-studded roster of captains such as Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer.

The agenda covered pivotal areas including the innings timer, Impact Player rule, concussion protocols, and code of conduct regulations. This traditional meeting underscores the league's commitment to clarity and consistency, with the season's first match set between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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