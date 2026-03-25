Runners Redeemed: Exception Hits U.S. Half Marathon Championships

Three U.S. runners who were led off course by a guide vehicle during the women's race at the U.S. half marathon championships have been given a second chance to compete internationally. World Athletics has granted an exception, permitting seven U.S. athletes to join the world championships, double the usual number.

Due to this mishap, only four athletes from the expanded team will be eligible to compete for medals and prize money at the world championships in Denmark. The decision took into account the unusual circumstances during the national qualification event, which saw top runner Jess McClain and others misdirected.

World Athletics, understanding the gravity of the situation, decided in favor of the impacted athletes. The U.S. Track and Field (USATF) organization expressed gratitude for this decision, tasked now with choosing the four competitors who will score.

(With inputs from agencies.)