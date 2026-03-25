Tragedy on the Padma: Bangladesh Bus Plunge Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Bangladesh on Wednesday as a bus carrying over 40 passengers plummeted into the Padma River at the Dauladia terminal. The bus was attempting to get onto a transport ferry when it lost control, resulting in the deadly plunge.

Officials confirmed the deaths of two women, while indicating that many passengers remain unaccounted for. The location of the accident, believed to be about 30 feet deep, posed significant challenges for the rescue teams that rushed to the scene.

The efforts to find survivors continue with fire service divers and salvage operations underway. Television reports announced that additional rescuers were dispatched from Dhaka to aid in the ongoing search efforts.