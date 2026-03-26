Gulveer Singh Leads India at TCS World 10K Bengaluru
Gulveer Singh, Asian champion and national record holder, will lead India's challenge at the TCS World 10K Run in Bengaluru. With a strong international lineup, the competition will test elite athletes, including Singh, who recently set a record at the New York City Half Marathon.
Gulveer Singh, the reigning Asian champion and national record holder, is set to spearhead India's efforts at the 18th TCS World 10K Run Bengaluru, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label race.
Singh enters the race in exceptional form, having notched a personal best of 59:42 at the New York City Half Marathon earlier this month—making it the fastest ever by an Indian half-marathon runner.
The TCS World 10K Bengaluru boasts a total prize purse of USD 210,000, drawing top international runners, including athletes from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Eritrea. Singh aims to inspire Indian athletes by competing against such a high-caliber field, with the event serving as preparation for both the Commonwealth and Asian Games.
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