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The Epic Return: All You Need to Know About IPL 2026

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a globally renowned Twenty20 cricket tournament, runs from March 28 to May 31. Featuring ten teams in a double round-robin format, the tournament will have matches across major Indian cities. Captains and coaches are eager to lead their teams to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:03 IST
The Epic Return: All You Need to Know About IPL 2026
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The Indian Premier League is gearing up for its 19th edition, running from March 28 to May 31. Known for its franchise-based Twenty20 format, the IPL has become a cricketing phenomenon since its inception in 2008.

This year's tournament will feature ten teams battling it out in a double round-robin format. Matches will be held in various cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, ensuring widespread fan engagement.

With prominent captains like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Axar Patel leading their squads, and matches scheduled during prime evening slots, expect intense competition as teams vie for a place in the playoffs and, ultimately, the championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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