Morocco's Ambitious World Cup Journey: Eyes on the Title

Morocco's head coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, is rallying his team following their last league stage victory at the FIFA World Cup. With an impressive unbeaten streak, the 2022 semifinalists have secured the runners-up position, trailing Brazil on goal difference after a dynamic 4-2 win over Haiti.

Displaying an unyielding belief in his squad’s potential, Ouahbi spoke confidently in the post-match press conference, quoted by Reuters, emphasizing the need for complete commitment to clinch the title. He stated, 'Morocco has entered a whole new dimension, and we must believe we can take the title.' He expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and determination, despite narrowly missing the top group spot.

Although facing a formidable opponent in their next match against the Group F winner, with contenders like Japan, the Netherlands, or Sweden, Ouahbi remains unfazed. He has not expressed a preference, acknowledging the varied play styles they might encounter. 'This is the World Cup, and we are prepared for any challenge,' he assured.