Historic FIFA World Cup: South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada Shine

South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada make history by advancing to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. South Africa progresses for the first time, Switzerland continues its streak, and Canada becomes the first low-scoring host to advance since the USA in 1994.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:48 IST
Historic FIFA World Cup: South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada Shine
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa, Switzerland, and Canada have carved their names in FIFA World Cup history by advancing to the round of 16 amid an intense series of matches. South Africa, known affectionately as Bafana Bafana, broke new ground by securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage with a decisive 1-0 win over South Korea.

According to OptaJoe, South Africa marks its debut in the round of 16, joining the ranks as the seventh African nation to achieve such a feat. Concluding Group A in second place with a win, a loss, and a draw, they secured four points. At the top of the group stands Mexico, who dominated with three wins and nine points.

In Group B, Switzerland emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Canada in Vancouver, advancing to the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive time, a record only matched by France in recent years. Meanwhile, Canada, co-host of the event, makes headlines as the first host nation since the USA in 1994 to advance past the group stage with just four points. Switzerland leads Group B with two wins and a draw, while Canada claims second place.

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