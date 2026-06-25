South Africa's Historic Leap into FIFA World Cup Knockout Stages

South Africa, under coach Hugo Broos, has qualified for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time, thanks to Thapelo Maseko's goal against South Korea. Broos celebrated the team's tactical prowess and emotional victory, spotlighting their belief and readiness for the upcoming challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:06 IST
South Africa's Historic Leap into FIFA World Cup Knockout Stages
South African team. (Photo: @bafanabafanaofficial Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hugo Broos, the coach of South Africa's national football team, hailed their historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages as an emotional victory. This landmark achievement came after a narrow 1-0 victory over South Korea, courtesy of a stunning goal by Thapelo Maseko, one of the youngest South African scorers in World Cup history.

Broos expressed immense pride in the team's tactical execution and collective effort, noting that their success marked them as only the seventh African nation to advance to the knockout rounds. 'We played a very good game tactically; everyone did their job,' he remarked, highlighting the significance of this achievement on both a personal and professional level.

'It was an emotional moment. We came with the hope of surviving the group stage, and achieving that was truly rewarding,' Broos stated, also reflecting on how his team effectively blocked their opponents' opportunities. Looking forward, Broos assured that South Africa would maintain their fighting spirit in their next match, driven by self-belief and strong resolve.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026