Morocco Triumphs in World Cup Thriller Against Haiti

In a dramatic World Cup showdown, Morocco secured a 4-2 victory over Haiti, advancing to the Round of 16. Ismael Saibari made history as the first African player to score in each group stage match. Substitutions proved key, with Morocco capitalizing late to seal their win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:48 IST
Morocco Triumphs in World Cup Thriller Against Haiti
Ismael Saibiri (Photo: @ismaelsaibari Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Morocco's Ismael Saibari carved his name into World Cup history during a riveting Group C clash against Haiti in Atlanta, scoring in his third consecutive match of the tournament.

Morocco clinched a hard-earned 4-2 win, coming from behind twice to confirm their place in the tournament's Round of 16 as group runners-up. Saibari's achievement makes him the first African player to score in each of his team’s three group stage matches, emulating Asamoah Gyan's 2010 record for Ghana.

The encounter saw Haiti start aggressively, scoring in the 10th minute after an own goal by Morocco's Yassine Bounou. Achraf Hakimi equalized in the 39th minute, but Haiti reclaimed the lead through Wilson Isidor's stunning 43rd-minute strike. Saibari restored parity for Morocco before halftime, setting the stage for a tense second half.

Despite Morocco’s dominance in possession, Haiti's goalkeeper Johny Placide made crucial saves. Tactical shifts around the 70th minute proved pivotal, with substitutions aiding Morocco's surge. Soufiane Rahimi struck in the 78th minute, and then assisted Gessime Yassine in the 89th to secure Morocco's victory. Ultimately, Morocco's 22 shots defined their assertive performance.

While Haiti bowed out, their spirited performance marked a proud exit, ending a 52-year wait for a World Cup goal. Morocco progresses, aiming to extend their remarkable tournament run.

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