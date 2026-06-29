Harry Brook: The Next English Test Captain?

Ben Stokes has publicly backed Harry Brook as his potential successor for the England Test captaincy. Although Brook was vice-captain, he was passed over for Joe Root in a recent test. England coach Brendon McCullum remains non-committal about Brook, citing other strong candidates. Despite past disciplinary issues, Brook is considered highly talented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Neil Squires Nottingham | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:56 IST
Harry Brook: The Next English Test Captain?
Harry Brook

Amid leadership discussions in English cricket, Ben Stokes has expressed his full support for Harry Brook as a potential successor for England Test captaincy.

Despite being the vice-captain, Brook was overlooked for former captain Joe Root during the recent test series against New Zealand. England coach Brendon McCullum remains cautious, emphasizing the need for time to make the right decision.

Brook, facing scrutiny for past off-the-field issues, is praised for his talent. As a leading figure in English cricket, his future role continues to be a topic of intense speculation.

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