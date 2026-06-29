Harry Brook: The Next English Test Captain?

Amid leadership discussions in English cricket, Ben Stokes has expressed his full support for Harry Brook as a potential successor for England Test captaincy.

Despite being the vice-captain, Brook was overlooked for former captain Joe Root during the recent test series against New Zealand. England coach Brendon McCullum remains cautious, emphasizing the need for time to make the right decision.

Brook, facing scrutiny for past off-the-field issues, is praised for his talent. As a leading figure in English cricket, his future role continues to be a topic of intense speculation.