Germany's Energy Dilemma: AfD Calls for Russian Oil and Gas Resumption

Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), has urged for the resumption of Russian oil and gas imports to rejuvenate the German economy. Highlighting upcoming elections in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Weidel sees potential victories as key milestones towards national leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Should End A Boycott Of Russian Oil And Gas To Bolster Its Flagging Economy | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:30 IST
Germany's Energy Dilemma: AfD Calls for Russian Oil and Gas Resumption
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Germany should reconsider its stance on Russian oil and gas imports to revive its stumbling economy, according to Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). In an interview with Reuters, Weidel outlined the AfD's goal to lead the national government by capitalizing on upcoming elections in key federal states.

Weidel expressed that the AfD aims to win in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, viewing these elections as vital steps towards securing the position of German chancellor by the next national elections. She emphasized that affordable energy from Russia was fundamental to Germany's economic success and called for its restoration.

The energy cost increase and potential job losses have significantly impacted Germany's industries since the Nord Stream pipeline's 2022 shutdown. As mainstream parties remain divided over cooperation with the AfD, Weidel's comments suggest shifts in Germany's political landscape and its alliance with Western powers amid the ongoing energy crisis.

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