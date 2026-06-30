Bernardo Silva's High Praise for Luka Modric Amid World Cup Clash

In a heartfelt tribute, Portugal's Bernardo Silva praised Croatia's Luka Modric as his footballing idol and inspiration ahead of their World Cup showdown. At 40, Modric remains pivotal, with Silva highlighting his exemplary career and continued high-level performance.

Silva also reflected on the challenges Portuguese players encounter due to playing in different leagues, contrasting this with nations where players share unified football philosophies from youth. He noted that adapting to the national team setup is particularly challenging under these circumstances.

Discussing the evolving nature of international football, Silva expressed that tactical organization and physical preparedness have become universal, making victories at such high levels increasingly tough. He recognized the dynamic landscape of international tournaments, where any team can pose a significant challenge.