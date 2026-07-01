Mbappe Prioritizes France's World Cup Dream Over Scoring Records

Kylian Mbappe, captain of France and a prominent figure for Real Madrid, has reiterated his commitment to leading Les Bleus to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, rather than pursuing individual scoring records. This statement follows France's decisive 3-0 win over Sweden, propelling them into the Round of 16, according to Reuters.

In a post-match statement, Mbappe emphasized that reaching the final on July 19th is the ultimate goal. While acknowledging that scoring propels players up the record books, he affirmed that team success is paramount. 'We're taking it one step at a time,' said the skipper, underscoring the collective ambition.

Mbappe, already a record-breaker with 18 goals in 18 World Cup appearances, dismissed comparisons with Lionel Messi on scoring records. He focuses instead on upcoming challenges, like the Round of 16 match against Paraguay, and believes there is still room for improvement despite their strong attacking form.