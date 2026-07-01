Exciting Third Day at Wimbledon: Upsets, Triumphs, and Unexpected Twists

Highlights Of The Third Day At Wimbledon On Wednesday Times Gmt Cobolli Edges Navone French Open Finalist Flavio Cobolli Was Tested By Argentinian Mariano Navone

The third day at Wimbledon unfolded with unexpected twists, highlighting both surprise victories and hard-fought battles. Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli overcame Mariano Navone after a tight match, demonstrating resilience and skill.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka sailed comfortably into the third round by defeating Anastasia Gasanova, setting up an exciting clash with Daria Kasatkina. Meanwhile, Serena Williams, despite a valiant effort, saw her Wimbledon comeback dreams fizzle in the first round.

Other noteworthy events included defending champion Iga Swiatek's emotional victory and Ben Shelton's tough loss. The day was full of intriguing matchups, setting a captivating pace for the ongoing tournament.