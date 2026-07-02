Folarin Balogun's Rollercoaster World Cup Performance

In a thrilling World Cup round of 32 clash, US striker Folarin Balogun showcased an impressive yet tumultuous performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun scored his third goal of the tournament, making him the third US player to achieve this feat in a single World Cup edition, according to Opta Analyst.

However, his night took a turn as he became the fourth player in history to both score and receive a red card in a World Cup knockout match, joining the likes of legends Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, and Garrincha. The USA's triumph marked their third victory in the tournament, a record for the nation in a single World Cup.

Despite his red card barring him from the upcoming quarter-final clash against Belgium, Balogun's early contributions helped propel the USA to a dominant win, with Malik Tillman's later goal securing a 2-0 scoreline. The US team's aggressive gameplay delivered consistent pressure, reflected in their outstanding ball possession and shots on target.