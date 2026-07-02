Folarin Balogun's Rollercoaster World Cup Performance

US and Monaco striker, Folarin Balogun, experienced a night of ups and downs in the World Cup round of 32 against Bosnia, as he scored his third tournament goal but was later sent off. This contributed to the USA's record third win in a single World Cup edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:30 IST
Folarin Balogun's Rollercoaster World Cup Performance
Flo Balogun. (Photo: @balogun Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling World Cup round of 32 clash, US striker Folarin Balogun showcased an impressive yet tumultuous performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Balogun scored his third goal of the tournament, making him the third US player to achieve this feat in a single World Cup edition, according to Opta Analyst.

However, his night took a turn as he became the fourth player in history to both score and receive a red card in a World Cup knockout match, joining the likes of legends Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, and Garrincha. The USA's triumph marked their third victory in the tournament, a record for the nation in a single World Cup.

Despite his red card barring him from the upcoming quarter-final clash against Belgium, Balogun's early contributions helped propel the USA to a dominant win, with Malik Tillman's later goal securing a 2-0 scoreline. The US team's aggressive gameplay delivered consistent pressure, reflected in their outstanding ball possession and shots on target.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026