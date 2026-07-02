Thrills and Triumphs: Midweek Showdown at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Began Under Clear Skies At The All England Club

Day four at Wimbledon unfolded under sunny skies with a pleasant temperature of 22 Celsius. Spectators were eager as defending women's champion Iga Swiatek prepared to face former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court.

On Court One, French Open champion Alexander Zverev took on France's Valentin Royer. The matches promised high-stakes action as players aimed to secure their spots in the tournament.

Djokovic showcased his prowess in an effortless win, while Gauff fought through a tense tiebreak to continue her Wimbledon journey. Other tennis stars had scheduled battles, ensuring a thrilling day for tennis enthusiasts.