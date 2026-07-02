Thrills and Triumphs: Midweek Showdown at Wimbledon

Day four of Wimbledon saw sunny weather with several eagerly anticipated matches. Defending champion Iga Swiatek faced Karolina Pliskova, while Alexander Zverev went up against Valentin Royer. Exciting moments included Djokovic's seamless performance and Gauff's continued battle for victory, alongside various other notable matches scheduled throughout the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Began Under Clear Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:47 IST
Thrills and Triumphs: Midweek Showdown at Wimbledon
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Day four at Wimbledon unfolded under sunny skies with a pleasant temperature of 22 Celsius. Spectators were eager as defending women's champion Iga Swiatek prepared to face former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court.

On Court One, French Open champion Alexander Zverev took on France's Valentin Royer. The matches promised high-stakes action as players aimed to secure their spots in the tournament.

Djokovic showcased his prowess in an effortless win, while Gauff fought through a tense tiebreak to continue her Wimbledon journey. Other tennis stars had scheduled battles, ensuring a thrilling day for tennis enthusiasts.

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