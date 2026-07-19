Tour de France Shock: Vingegaard's Unexpected Exit

Jonas Vingegaard, a two-time Tour de France champion, abandoned the race after a crash during stage 15. The incident involved several riders, including Tadej Pogacar's teammates. Vingegaard, in visible pain, exited the race while Pogacar continued leading the general classification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 20:53 IST
Tour de France Shock: Vingegaard's Unexpected Exit
Jonas Vingegaard
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a surprising turn of events, Jonas Vingegaard, the two-time Tour de France champion, had to exit the race on Sunday following a crash during stage 15. The mishap occurred with approximately 20 kilometers remaining, leaving Vingegaard with his right arm in a sling.

The crash also involved Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike teammate, along with Tadej Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates Isaac del Toro and Brandon McNulty. While Vingegaard was forced to leave the competition, the other riders, including Pogacar himself, continued.

Pogacar maintained a substantial lead, being four minutes and 30 seconds ahead of Vingegaard in the general classification as the stage commenced.

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