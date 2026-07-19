Tour de France Shock: Vingegaard's Unexpected Exit

In a surprising turn of events, Jonas Vingegaard, the two-time Tour de France champion, had to exit the race on Sunday following a crash during stage 15. The mishap occurred with approximately 20 kilometers remaining, leaving Vingegaard with his right arm in a sling.

The crash also involved Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike teammate, along with Tadej Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates Isaac del Toro and Brandon McNulty. While Vingegaard was forced to leave the competition, the other riders, including Pogacar himself, continued.

Pogacar maintained a substantial lead, being four minutes and 30 seconds ahead of Vingegaard in the general classification as the stage commenced.