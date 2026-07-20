Remembering Kevin Keegan: A Football Legend's Final Farewell

Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan, known for his illustrious career, passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer, as confirmed by his family on Monday.

Surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments, the double Ballon D’Or winner’s dedication to his family and the sport was evident throughout his life. Keegan's impact on English football and his beloved role as a husband, father, and grandfather remains his legacy.

The family expressed deep gratitude for the exceptional care given by Keegan’s medical team, highlighting the unwavering support they received during this difficult time.