Remembering Kevin Keegan: A Football Legend's Final Farewell

Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75. His family announced his passing, highlighting his battle with cancer. Keegan was a double Ballon D’Or winner and is remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. The family expressed gratitude for his medical team's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:03 IST
Remembering Kevin Keegan: A Football Legend's Final Farewell
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan, known for his illustrious career, passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer, as confirmed by his family on Monday.

Surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments, the double Ballon D’Or winner’s dedication to his family and the sport was evident throughout his life. Keegan's impact on English football and his beloved role as a husband, father, and grandfather remains his legacy.

The family expressed deep gratitude for the exceptional care given by Keegan’s medical team, highlighting the unwavering support they received during this difficult time.

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