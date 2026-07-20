Remembering Kevin Keegan: A Football Legend's Lasting Legacy

Kevin Keegan, the legendary former English captain and manager, has died at the age of 75. Revered throughout the football community, Keegan was a transformative figure both on and off the pitch.

Liverpool FC expressed deep sorrow, stating that Keegan's indomitable spirit and contributions will forever be etched in their history. Echoing these sentiments, Everton, Southampton, and Manchester City acknowledged his significant impact and mourned their loss.

During his career, Keegan brought joy across the football world and revitalized the clubs he managed. His legacy continues to inspire fans and players alike, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.