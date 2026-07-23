Hajime Moriyasu to Steer Japan Until Asian Cup Transition

Japan's head coach Hajime Moriyasu will remain in charge until the upcoming Asian Cup. Under-21 coach Go Oiwa is set to take over post-championship. Moriyasu, who has been leading Japan since 2018, is notable for reaching the World Cup round of 32 and the 2019 Asian Cup final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:20 IST
Hajime Moriyasu to Steer Japan Until Asian Cup Transition
Hajime Moriyasu
  • Country:
  • Japan

Hajime Moriyasu is set to continue his leadership role as Japan's national football team's head coach until the next Asian Cup, the Japan Football Association (JFA) announced on Thursday. Moriyasu, who has held the position since 2018, brought Japan to the round of 32 in the recent World Cup.

The JFA confirmed that Under-21 manager Go Oiwa will succeed Moriyasu as the senior team coach after the continental tournament concludes in February. Oiwa will simultaneously maintain his role with the U-21 team as they prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Oiwa, a former Japan international, aims to guide the Samurai Blue towards the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Japan is set to kick off their Asian Cup campaign on January 11 against Indonesia, alongside the long-term goal of international football success.

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