Infantino Defends World Cup Amid Criticism

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has responded to critics of the World Cup, accusing them of spreading negativity and false narratives while defending the tournament as a triumph of unity and inclusion. In a recently published open letter, Infantino, 56, criticized detractors for overlooking the joy and camaraderie experienced by millions of fans worldwide who watched the tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and won by Spain.

Infantino stated, "Consumed by hate and criticism, you missed it all." He expressed frustration with those who, from behind their desks, spread rumors, while FIFA took charge in organizing what he described as the world's greatest show. Despite facing multiple criticisms, including U.S. visa policy issues and controversial refereeing decisions, Infantino maintained the tournament was incident-free and celebrated globally.

Highlighting the participation of countries with political and health challenges, Infantino argued that football can transcend divisions. He pointed out that Iran's participation, amid political conflict with the U.S., and Haiti's involvement, given its domestic crisis, underscore football's role in promoting peace. Infantino urged critics to respect teams and recognize football's focus on unity over politics.