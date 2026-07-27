Infantino Defends World Cup Amid Criticism

FIFA President Gianni Infantino countered critics of the World Cup, emphasizing the event's success in promoting unity, safety, and inclusion. Despite backlash over visa policies and officiating decisions, Infantino highlighted the joy and global participation at the tournament, asserting that FIFA focuses on delivering a positive, peaceful event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 13:23 IST
Infantino Defends World Cup Amid Criticism
Infantino
  • Country:
  • United States

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has responded to critics of the World Cup, accusing them of spreading negativity and false narratives while defending the tournament as a triumph of unity and inclusion. In a recently published open letter, Infantino, 56, criticized detractors for overlooking the joy and camaraderie experienced by millions of fans worldwide who watched the tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and won by Spain.

Infantino stated, "Consumed by hate and criticism, you missed it all." He expressed frustration with those who, from behind their desks, spread rumors, while FIFA took charge in organizing what he described as the world's greatest show. Despite facing multiple criticisms, including U.S. visa policy issues and controversial refereeing decisions, Infantino maintained the tournament was incident-free and celebrated globally.

Highlighting the participation of countries with political and health challenges, Infantino argued that football can transcend divisions. He pointed out that Iran's participation, amid political conflict with the U.S., and Haiti's involvement, given its domestic crisis, underscore football's role in promoting peace. Infantino urged critics to respect teams and recognize football's focus on unity over politics.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

Can Southeast Asia Raise $2.1 Trillion to Unlock a Sustainable Blue Economy Before 2030?

AI Could Unlock Africa's Growth, But Infrastructure and Skills Hold the Key to Success: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026