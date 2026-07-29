Outcry Over FIFA's Bold Move to Involve External Investors in World Cup Operations

FIFA announced plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and other events, offering up to 20% equity to external investors. This has raised concerns among soccer associations, with CONCACAF and UEFA challenging the lack of consultation and transparency in this major decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:01 IST
Outcry Over FIFA's Bold Move to Involve External Investors in World Cup Operations
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FIFA's recent decision to launch a subsidiary worth $20 billion to manage the World Cup and other events has sparked significant controversy. The organization plans to offer stakes of up to 20% in this entity to external investors, raising $4.2 billion.

This move has been met with criticism from major soccer bodies, including CONCACAF, which expressed concerns about the lack of due process and transparency. They were only informed via media reports and a subsequent release, without prior consultation.

UEFA shares this sentiment, labeling the decision a potential selling of the sport's 'soul' and has called for an emergency meeting with its 55 member associations to address these issues and formulate a response.

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