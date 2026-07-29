FIFA's Bold $20 Billion Move: Equity in Global Soccer

FIFA plans to introduce private equity into World Cup operations, aiming to open up $20 billion in investment opportunities. The move, facing criticism from UEFA, seeks to democratize the sport by distributing wealth more broadly. This is part of a long-standing power tussle with Europe over football's lucrative revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:01 IST
FIFA's Bold $20 Billion Move: Equity in Global Soccer
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In a groundbreaking move, FIFA is seeking private equity investment to redefine the commercial dynamics of global soccer. The $20 billion initiative aims to open up stakes to external investors, despite harsh criticism from UEFA, which claims it risks selling the sport's 'soul'.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino argues that this strategy will democratize soccer by offering $20 million in immediate and subsequent funding to member associations. This holds particular appeal for smaller soccer nations that depend heavily on FIFA for financial support.

Despite FIFA's substantial income from media rights and sponsorships, European football's profits dwarf FIFA's earnings. The ongoing strategy is part of a broader effort to shift financial power from Europe and rejuvenate global football governance.

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