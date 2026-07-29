Wimbledon Smashes Records Despite World Cup Clash

In the face of stiff competition from the soccer World Cup, Wimbledon has emerged victorious, setting new attendance and media engagement records. The All England Club announced on Wednesday that the tournament saw nearly 5 billion social media 'impressions', with 550,151 fans attending over the two weeks.

This year's attendance slightly surpassed that of 2025, thanks in part to the first rain-free Wimbledon since 2019 and the unexpected success of British wildcard Arthur Fery. Despite potential viewer losses to football, the tennis championships managed to attract wide audiences.

Commercial success was further highlighted by record retail figures, with 117,995 hats sold and ESPN dubbing it the second-most-viewed championship in history. Notably, the all-Czech women's final gained significant viewership in the Czech Republic, pulling a 38.5% audience share on free-to-air broadcaster Prima.