FIFA's $20 Billion Soccer Strategy: Power Play in World Football

FIFA plans to establish a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup and attract external investors, underscoring power dynamics in global soccer. While FIFA governs international football, economic might mostly resides in Europe under UEFA. This overview examines the organizational structure and influence of FIFA and UEFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:28 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Soccer Strategy: Power Play in World Football
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FIFA is set to unveil a $20 billion subsidiary aimed at managing the World Cup and selling minority stakes to external investors. This move has intensified focus on the balance of power within global soccer.

Although FIFA serves as the sport's global overseer, much of football's economic muscle is concentrated in Europe, particularly under UEFA's guidance. UEFA governs a host of elite competitions that are economically pivotal, such as the Champions League and the European Championships, generating significant revenue and wielding considerable influence.

FIFA, founded in 1904 and headquartered in Zurich, navigates complex relationships across its 211 member associations. Its structure grants equal voting power across all of its members, highlighting the importance of international coalition-building within the organization. Meanwhile, UEFA, despite representing only a portion of FIFA's membership, maintains substantial commercial sway given Europe's status as home to many prominent clubs and leagues.

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