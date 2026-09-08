Elena Rybakina Advances as Naomi Osaka Falters at Flushing Meadows

On Monday, Elena Rybakina showcased her prowess on the court by outclassing former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, securing a 6-1 6-4 victory to reach the quarter-finals.

The Kazakh's powerful play was too much for Osaka, who was hindered by an Achilles tendon injury. Meanwhile, China's Zheng Qinwen captivated Flushing Meadows by mounting an extraordinary fightback to defeat Iga Swiatek, a six-time major winner.

Zheng's perseverance from a 0-5 deficit in the third set against Madison Keys and her victory over Swiatek have marked her as a remarkable competitor this year.