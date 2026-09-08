Naomi Osaka's New Perspective: Tennis and Beyond

After her U.S. Open defeat, Naomi Osaka reflects on how motherhood and life beyond tennis have reshaped her view of success. Despite the wait for another Grand Slam title, Osaka values her experiences, including her daughter's birth, more than tennis achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 05:24 IST
Naomi Osaka's New Perspective: Tennis and Beyond
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's journey at the U.S. Open ended in the fourth round on Monday, a period of reflection that she attributes to newfound personal priorities. The tennis world was reminded of her evolving perspective on success, beyond the confines of the court.

Osaka, who clinched her last Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2021, has since embraced motherhood and stepped back from tennis, giving birth to her daughter Shai three years ago. Her return to the sport has seen promising performances, with appearances in the U.S. Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Despite her setback, Osaka remains optimistic, citing her healthy daughter and family as her greatest achievements. As she recovers from an Achilles injury, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete, focusing on the broader lens of life beyond Grand Slams.

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