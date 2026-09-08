Elena Rybakina's Remarkable Recovery: A Journey to U.S. Open Glory

Elena Rybakina's resilience shone through as she overcame an ankle injury to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Her remarkable recovery positions her for a potential world number one ranking, as she eliminates formidable opponents including Naomi Osaka and sets her sights on Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 06:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 06:52 IST
Elena Rybakina's Remarkable Recovery: A Journey to U.S. Open Glory
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina's journey to the U.S. Open quarter-finals has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite lingering concerns over her fitness, the Kazakh player displayed tremendous resilience, surprising everyone with her recovery from an ankle injury.

Initially unprepared after a recent Cincinnati Open retirement, Rybakina stunned fans and opponents alike by advancing without dropping a set. Her victory against Naomi Osaka in the fourth round marks a significant step towards the world number one ranking.

Rybakina attributed her success to a supportive team and expert medical guidance. As she prepares to face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Rybakina's affection for New York and its lively crowd grows stronger, solidifying her connection to the tournament.

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