Elena Rybakina's Remarkable Recovery: A Journey to U.S. Open Glory

Elena Rybakina's journey to the U.S. Open quarter-finals has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite lingering concerns over her fitness, the Kazakh player displayed tremendous resilience, surprising everyone with her recovery from an ankle injury.

Initially unprepared after a recent Cincinnati Open retirement, Rybakina stunned fans and opponents alike by advancing without dropping a set. Her victory against Naomi Osaka in the fourth round marks a significant step towards the world number one ranking.

Rybakina attributed her success to a supportive team and expert medical guidance. As she prepares to face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Rybakina's affection for New York and its lively crowd grows stronger, solidifying her connection to the tournament.