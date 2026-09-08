Fiery Encounters: Ostapenko's Heated Clash at the U.S. Open

In a tense U.S. Open showdown, Jelena Ostapenko and partner Hsieh Su-wei secured their spot in the women's doubles quarter-finals amidst a fiery exchange with the opposing coach.

The fourth seeds overcame the Australian-Taiwanese duo Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching in straight sets, with their victory overshadowed by Ostapenko's confrontation over the conduct of the opposition's coach.

Known for previous on-court disputes, Ostapenko's fiery performance echoed past incidents, including her contentious exchange with Taylor Townsend last year, marking another dramatic chapter in her tennis career.