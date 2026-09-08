Zverev Shines: Quarter-Final Glory at U.S. Open

German tennis star Alexander Zverev advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals by defeating Luciano Darderi in straight sets. Despite a challenging start, Zverev showcased his prowess and consistent level of play, marking his presence in the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:44 IST
Zverev Shines: Quarter-Final Glory at U.S. Open
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, showcasing his skill by defeating Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) on Monday night. The German top seed exhibited his competitive edge in a match characterized by his powerful serves and strategic gameplay.

The 2020 finalist displayed dominance in the first two sets and overcame a formidable comeback from Darderi in the third set. This victory marks Zverev's advancement to the quarter-finals in all four Grand Slam tournaments this year, a testament to his enduring excellence on the court.

Facing his share of challenges, Zverev acknowledged Darderi's tenacity and strong serves in the third set. However, his resilience and consistent performance secured him this critical win and a place against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the tournament's final stages.

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