Intense Showdowns Mark US Open's Quarter-Final Intrigue

As the U.S. Open progresses into the quarter-finals, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton are set for a clash, while Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina advance without major hiccups. The NFL kicks off its 2026 season with a Super Bowl rematch, promising unpredictability with numerous international games scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:26 IST
Intense Showdowns Mark US Open's Quarter-Final Intrigue
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The U.S. Open has reached the quarter-final stage, with Carlos Alcaraz set to face home favorite Ben Shelton at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina confidently advanced to the last eight, keeping their title hopes alive without losing a set.

Tensions ran high as Jelena Ostapenko had a confrontation with an opposing coach after proceeding to the women’s doubles quarter-finals. Her performance alongside partner Hsieh Su-wei was impressive, but tempers flared due to her reaction to the opposing coach's behavior.

In the world of NFL, the 2026 season has launched with a Super Bowl rematch, fueling excitement with the promise of a wide-open title chase. This year, nine international games will take place, setting the stage for a thrilling season finale in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day.

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