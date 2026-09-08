Thrills at Flushing Meadows: Battle for Glory Continues

The ninth day of the U.S. Open bore witness to gripping battles on the courts, with Russia's Karen Khachanov taking down American Learner Tien in a five-set duel. Khachanov, who previously reached the semi-finals in 2022, showed resilience to come out on top in 7-5, 4-6, 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4 sets.

In another highlight, fourth seed Coco Gauff delivered a commanding performance against fellow American Iva Jovic, securing her spot in the quarter-finals after a straight-sets victory of 6-1, 6-4. As fans eagerly anticipate the next matchups, Gauff will face Mirra Andreeva, a French Open victor, in the forthcoming round.

The day was not short of surprises, with China's Zheng Qinwen upsetting six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3, and Elena Rybakina eliminating Naomi Osaka to continue her quest for a top-world ranking. With Alexander Blockx also advancing, the US Open's final stages promise heated contention.